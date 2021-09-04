Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, other stars remember Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birth anniversary

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 15:23 IST
Late actor Rishi Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood fraternity is remembering late actor Rishi Kapoor on his 69th birth anniversary. A slew of celebrities including members of the family -- actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor as well as many other stars took to their respective social media handles on Saturday to remember the legendary actor. To mark the day, the makers of Kapoor's final film -- 'Sharmaji Namkeen', also revealed the movie's first look. Actor Paresh Rawal had stepped into the late actor's role in 'Sharmaji Namkeen', which was being filmed but couldn't complete the shooting after Kapoor's demise.

Remembering "Chintu uncle", actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the film's poster on her Instagram Story along with the message, "Miss you Chintu uncle." Her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor also shared the 'Sharmaji Namkeen' poster and added, "Chintu uncle miss you."

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently dating actor Ranbir Kapoor, shared the film's first look on her Insta Story and wrote "miss you" with a heart emoticon. Actor Raveena Tandon shared a special post on the photo-sharing application, remembering the 'Kapoor and Sons' star.

She posted pictures of herself along with Rishi Kapoor and penned a heartfelt caption. "It's your 69th Birthday! Rishiji, I'm sure you doing a cheers up there, We all miss you a lot - love Ravi, Veena, Anil, Rajeev, Raveena," she wrote.

Actor Anushka Sharma shared a monochrome picture of Kapoor along with the message, "Remembering the iconic Rishi Kapoor ji on his birth anniversary, You will always be missed." Rakul Preet Singh also posted a happy picture of the late actor on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Remembering Rishi Ji. Your charisma lives on."

Rishi Kapoor passed away last year, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia. He left behind a rich legacy of cinematic marvels spanning decades. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital at the age of 67. Prior to his demise, Kapoor was in New York for his treatment with his wife and actor Neetu Kapoor. The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

They also starred together in films like 'Zinda Dil', 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Amar Akbar and Anthony', 'Do Dooni Chaar', among several others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

