Left Menu

Christopher Abbott joins cast of Emma Stone starrer 'Poor Things'

Golden Globe nominated actor Christopher Abbott has joined the ensemble cast of Searchlight and Film4's 'Poor Things'- the Yorgos Lanthimos adaptation of the Alasdair Gray novel.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 16:53 IST
Christopher Abbott joins cast of Emma Stone starrer 'Poor Things'
Christopher Abbott, Emma Stone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Golden Globe nominated actor Christopher Abbott has joined the ensemble cast of Searchlight and Film4's 'Poor Things'- the Yorgos Lanthimos adaptation of the Alasdair Gray novel. Christopher will star along with Oscar winning-actor Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef in the upcoming film, according to Deadline.

'Poor Things' is touted to be a Victorian tale of love, discovery and scientific daring. The film will tell the incredible story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist. Reportedly, Abbott will be portraying the role of that scientist. Lanthimos is set to don the director's hat. Tony McNamara will adapt the script. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe will produce for Element Pictures along with Emma and Lanthimos.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Christopher who was most recently starred opposite Aubrey Plaza in 'Black Bear' as well 'Possessor', could be seen next opposite Jerrod Carmichael in Carmichael's directorial debut 'On the Count Of Three', which premiered at Sundance earlier this year and was acquired by Annapurna for release through MGM's Orion Pictures, as per Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021