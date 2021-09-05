Left Menu

When Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan worked together in movies for first time

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced about pairing opposite his wife Jaya Bachchan for the first time in movies.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-09-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 12:25 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and reminisced about pairing opposite his wife Jaya Bachchan for the first time in movies. "Our first film together .. 'Bansi aur Birju' .. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that's 49 years ago," he wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Prakash Verma, 'Bansi Aur Birju' revolves around the story of Bansi (Big B) and Birju (Jaya) who get married in their village. But the drama unfolds when the villagers find out that Bansi is a prostitute. Big B also shared a black and white still from the movie, wherein he can be seen hugging Jaya.

The throwback image of the couple caught netizens' attention. Reacting to the post, Big B and Jaya's daughter Shweta commented, "Love you both."

The couple's granddaughter Navya, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Bipasha Basu dropped a string of heart emojis on the post. Meanwhile, Amitabh is currently busy shooting for the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

