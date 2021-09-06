Left Menu

Makers drop powerful teaser of Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Raavan Leela'

Makers of the upcoming film 'Raavan Leela' have unveiled a powerful teaser of the film on Monday, piquing the interest of the audiences in the film's take on the mythological demon king.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:28 IST
Poster of 'Raavan Leela' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the upcoming film 'Raavan Leela' have unveiled a powerful teaser of the film on Monday, piquing the interest of the audiences in the film's take on the mythological demon king. The film stars actor Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992' fame along with actor Aindrita Ray in the lead roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pratik shared the intriguing teaser of the film along with the caption, "Not every film gives you an opportunity to work as two diverse personalities at one time. #RaavanLeela (Bhavai) is a story that allowed me to explore that and much more. This will stay with me as an all-time learning experience and I cannot wait for you all to witness this in theatres!" The minute-long teaser of the film shows Prateek decked up as Raavan from head-to-toe on the stage of a Ram-Leela performance. Then, he delivers a monologue in a powerful, heavy voice, introducing himself as the mighty Raavan.

The teaser also captures his roaring laughter and ends with his solemn declaration of self as: "Aham Brahmasmi." Touted as a love story, the film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada and produced by Dhaval Gada, Aksshay Gada Parth Gajjar and Richa Amod Sachan under Pen Studios, Hardik Gajjar Films and Backbencher Pictures.

The film also stars Ankur Bhatia, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajesh Sharma, Ankur Vikal, Rajendra Gupta, Gopal Singh, Flora Saini, Anil Rastogi, Krishna Bisht and Bhagyashree Mote. Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is set to release in theatres on October 1, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

