Left Menu

Hugh Jackman's father Christopher passes away

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman on Monday announced that his father, Christopher John Jackman, has died.The 52-year-old Australian actor took to social media to pay tribute to his father, who passed away on September 5 when Australia celebrated Fathers Day.In the early hours of Fathers Day AU, my Dad peacefully passed away.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-09-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 18:30 IST
Hugh Jackman's father Christopher passes away
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman on Monday announced that his father, Christopher John Jackman, has died.

The 52-year-old Australian actor took to social media to pay tribute to his father, who passed away on September 5 when Australia celebrated Father's Day.

''In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I’m filled with such gratitude and love,'' Jackman tweeted alongside his father's photo.

''My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he’s now at peace with God,'' he added.

Jackman's father was believed to be around 84 years old.

The actor was eight when his mother Grace left him and his family. His father brought him and his two brothers -- Ian and Ralph -- as a single father, in Sydney, Australia. After the couple divorced, Jackman's sisters, Zoe and Sonya, went to live with Grace in the UK.

Last year, the actor had posted a tribute for his father on Father's Day.

''My Father taught me to always keep my promises ... Even if it turns out there’s a better option or something that will benefit me more. Always be true to your word. #HappyFathersDay'' he had tweeted.

Jackman most recently featured in Warner Bros' sci-fi movie ''Reminiscence'', opposite Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

He will next star in filmmaker Florian Zeller's ''The Son'', co-starring Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021