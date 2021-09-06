Dead to Me Season 3: plot, release status & other updates!

The dark comedy-drama Dead to Me is returning with Season 3. The enthusiasts were happy to know that they'd get to see more of Jen and Judy's story. Netflix confirmed on July 6, 2020 that Dead to Me will return with its third and final season.

"I always knew from the inception of the show that I didn't want it to be a long-running show," explained the show's creator Liz Feldman.

"Then there was a certain point when we were in production on season 2 when the end of the show came to me, pretty profoundly, so I realized, 'I know the story that I have to tell' and season 3 feels like the right time to do that."

After several interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for Dead to Me Season 3 started in May 7, 2021 and is expected to conclude on August 2, this year.

Netflix's dark-comedy show has become one of the most popular comedy-dramas. The first season had acquired over 30 million viewers throughout the world. The series popularized the chemistry between Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. They were very electric together on the screen, which creates some funny moments.

Netflix has already confirmed the return of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as Jen Harding and Judy Hale in Dead to Me Season 3. Dead to Me is about a friendship that blossoms between Jen and Judy. Jen's husband was killed in a car accident. She is now a real estate agent based in Laguna Beach, California, trying to come to terms with her loss through therapy, exercise, and other methods. She uses anger and resentment as an outlet for her grief.

She meets Judy in a grief support group. Jen mourns her husband, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver, while Judy claims she is grieving for her fiancé who died of a heart attack. In actuality, Judy is the hit-and-run driver and her fiancé broke up with her.

Dead to Me Season 2 portrayed Jen's new love interest with Steve's (James Marsden) semi-identical twin brother. However, currently, the makers are silent on the storyline. Steve Wood is Judy's ex-fiancé who is an attorney involved with the Greek Mafia.

The plot for Dead to Me Season 3 is yet to reveal but it is likely the last season will surely clear all the cliffhangers left before. Currently, the release date for the series is yet to be announced.

