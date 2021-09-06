The Matrix 4 fans await trailer release following its CinemaCon presentation

Finally, we all got the title for Lana Wachowski's The Matrix 4. It is called The Matrix: Resurrections. Warner Bros announced the title officially on August 24, 2021. They also showed the trailer for Matrix 4 at CinemaCon to a group of selected people.

Most of those who were privy to the CinemaCon trailer shared a positive review of it. The trailer starts with Neil Patrick Harris talking to Keanu Reeves' Neo. It looks like Neo is stuck in a dull world. "Am I crazy?" asks Reeves' Neo. "We don't use that word in here," says Harris' therapist. Reeves comes in contact with Carrie Anne Moss' Trinity in a cafe: "Have we met?" she asks Neo.

The preview trailer kept fans in the dark about several things. Also, it was released only to a select panel. That's why fans are demanding a quick release of the Matrix 4 trailer for the common people. Case in point, Marvel released the trailer for "The Spider-Man: No Way Home" just a few hours after it was shown at CinemaCon to a closed group of audiences.

The Matrix: Resurrections is returning almost after two decades. The upcoming movie will be the follow-up of the 2003 movie The Matrix: Revolutions. Under the code name "Project Ice Cream," the production commenced filming on February 4, 2020, in San Francisco. The stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski stated that Lana Wachowski always shot the entire action scene without taking any help from others. She doesn't like to rely on the second unit.

"What makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action. We've had second unit directors on some of the ['Matrix' films] just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on 'Matrix 4,' she's directing her own action," said Chad Stahelski.

The Matrix 4 is reportedly set 60 years after the events of 2003's The Matrix Revolutions. With the simulated world now rebooted, "there have been significant changes from the world we last left. Not all are still alive and the "world" has a divergent feel from the one Neo first entered all those years ago."

The time jump would show the non-existence of Zion and the remaining humans are no longer frightened of the machines. Even, The Matrix 4 would also show machines and humans are working together. Some glimpse of the former leader, Morpheus is reportedly to show in the movie. Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe has taken his place.

Neil Patrick Harris said, the storyline for the untitled fourth Matrix film will be exceptional and it will be quite different from traditional blockbuster. He was surprised seeing and feeling Lana Wachowski's shoot "very intimate."

Some of the returning actors in the movie are Keanu Reeves (as Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (Noibe), Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian) and Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson). Some newly hired actors whose roles are still undisclosed are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Ellen Hollman, Andrew Caldwell, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ian Pirie, Lavish, and Ellen Hollman.

The Matrix: Resurrections is produced collaboratively by Village Roadshow Pictures, Wachowskis Productions and Silver Pictures and is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on December 22, 2021.

Stay tuned to get more information on the upcoming Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Pixar's Turning Red updates, plot, cast & what we know more!