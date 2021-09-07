Big Little Lies Season 3: Previous cast weighs in on its renewal possibility

Big Little Lies Season 2 dropped its finale back in July 2019. Two years and counting but the third season has not been officially confirmed yet. This is despite the fact that the second season received positive reviews and had the audience wanting for more. It also arguably has several loose ends in the storyline that can be developed further in the next season. No wonder enthusiasts are waiting to know whether there would be Big Little Lies Season 3.

Last time, it was reported that Big Little Lies Season 2 director Andrea Arnold lost creative control of the season, and HBO has issued an official statement that there won't be Season 2. However, despite several difficulties, the second season was launched in 2019. Without getting into all that, let's focus on the possibilities of Big Little Lies Season 3.

There have been numerous hits from the cast members that they want to get back to do more on Big Little Lies Season 3. Recently, the fashion beauty magazine Marie Claire Australia noted that Nicole Kidman is hopeful that the series makers David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty would come up with fresh ideas for Big Little Lies Season 3.

Nicole Kidman stated, "Reese and I talk or text once a week. She's just moved back to Nashville and we're really close. We all just want to work together again. I texted Zoe and Laura and they're in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space!"

And Shailene Woodley is also game for future episodes.

"We all constantly say, 'When are we doing season three? How do we make that happen?'' she said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"I'd like to say, knock on wood, that it is happening. The biggest thing is everyone's schedules and getting the scripts written and just making a commitment."

Besides, the HBO programming president Casey Bloys said to TV Line, "I love this group of people – I would do anything with them."

He also said, "But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it's not realistic."

Some of the series cast members already hinted that they are interested to work in the potential third season. Jam Nation last year, the series star Nicole Kidman was asked about the status of Big Little Lies Season 3 and the actor shared that its story is being "concocted".

"There's a story being concocted. Liane Moriarty is working on a book. Our group of women all wants to do it. It's more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified," said Nicole Kidman.

In another interview with TV Line he said "there are so many great stories to tell and I am open to all the different horizons. I think it would take an enormous amount of commitment from all of us."

"We all love each other and want to work together. We're deeply intertwined now. There's this enormous pull from this desire to just be together. Whether that [camaraderie yields] a story that will be fascinating and complex and important, that's a different thing," she continues. "It would need to be a story that makes our jaws drop," He added.

It seems there is a possibility for Big Little Lies Season 3, and it is likely that the drama would happen in the future. Currently, there is no official renewal announcement and release date for Big Little Lies Season 3. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood series.