Left Menu

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' release date moved forward to Oct 1

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:26 IST
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' release date moved forward to Oct 1
  • Country:
  • United States

Sony Pictures has announced that Tom Hardy-starrer ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'' will release in US theatres two weeks earlier than planned.

A sequel to 2018 hit ''Venom'', the movie will now hit the cinema halls in the US on October 1, instead of earlier release date of October 15, reported Deadline.

The move comes on the heels of the strong performance of Disney and Marvel Studios' superhero feature ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' at the US box office.

''Shang-Chi'', which released last week, raked in USD 90 million at a time when the US is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'' has been directed by actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis, who took over the director's chair from Ruben Fleischer.

The movie will see Hardy returning as journalist Eddie Brock aka antihero Venom.

It will feature actor Woody Harrelson as the antagonist Cletus Kasady aka Carnage, who made a last-minute cameo in ''Venom''.

The cast also includes Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham in supporting roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021