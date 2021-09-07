Left Menu

Preity Zinta's co-owned 'Punjab Kings' to get new IPL anthem

Ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, actor Preity Zinta shared that her team Punjab Kings will get a new anthem.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:11 IST
Preity Zinta's co-owned 'Punjab Kings' to get new IPL anthem
Preity Zinta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, actor Preity Zinta shared that her team Punjab Kings will get a new anthem. The anthem has been composed by Sajid Khan and sung by Mika Singh.

For the unversed, the previous anthem 'Dhoom Punjabi' of Punjab Kings was crooned by Mika's elder brother Daler Mehndi. Excited about the new song, Preity, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and wrote, "#AboutLastNight Super excited that the new Punjab Kings anthem is finally done. Cannot wait for everyone to hear it. Thank you @thesajidwajid , Mika, and everyone at @taaleemmusic for making it happen #JhoomPunjabi #PunjabKings #saddapunjab @iplt20."

Mika has also updated his fans about the new anthem. "Recording the most powerful song of the year for my beautiful friend @realpz. Composed by none other than the super talented, the one and only @thesajidwajid. Guys be ready for the @iplt20 #punjabkings," he posted on Instagram.

Alongside the news about the upcoming anthem, Preity and Mika have uploaded a video, wherein they can be seen sitting at a recording studio. IPL 2021 is scheduled to return with its Phase 2 in the UAE, starting September 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021