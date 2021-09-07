Preity Zinta's co-owned 'Punjab Kings' to get new IPL anthem

Ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, actor Preity Zinta shared that her team Punjab Kings will get a new anthem. The anthem has been composed by Sajid Khan and sung by Mika Singh.

For the unversed, the previous anthem 'Dhoom Punjabi' of Punjab Kings was crooned by Mika's elder brother Daler Mehndi. Excited about the new song, Preity, on Tuesday, took to Instagram and wrote, "#AboutLastNight Super excited that the new Punjab Kings anthem is finally done. Cannot wait for everyone to hear it. Thank you @thesajidwajid , Mika, and everyone at @taaleemmusic for making it happen #JhoomPunjabi #PunjabKings #saddapunjab @iplt20."

Mika has also updated his fans about the new anthem. "Recording the most powerful song of the year for my beautiful friend @realpz. Composed by none other than the super talented, the one and only @thesajidwajid. Guys be ready for the @iplt20 #punjabkings," he posted on Instagram.

Alongside the news about the upcoming anthem, Preity and Mika have uploaded a video, wherein they can be seen sitting at a recording studio. IPL 2021 is scheduled to return with its Phase 2 in the UAE, starting September 19. (ANI)

