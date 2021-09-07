Left Menu

Tough hour for me and family: Akshay Kumar on his mother's ailing condition

Actor Akshay Kumar is facing tough times as his mother Aruna Bhatia is in critical condition.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:52 IST
Tough hour for me and family: Akshay Kumar on his mother's ailing condition
Akshay Kumar with his mother and sister (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Akshay Kumar is facing tough times as his mother Aruna Bhatia is in critical condition. On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram to urge everyone to pray for his mother's health.

"Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he wrote. Several Fans and members from the Indian film industry have poured in prayers for the speedy recovery of Akshay's mother.

"Praying sir," actor Nushrratt Bharuccha commented. "Praying for your mum...she'll be all good. Really understand where you stand right now @akshaykumar because my mother too was really ill months back. Thankfully her health improved. Will do a special puja for your mum at home," a netizen wrote,

A day ago, Akshay returned to India from the UK after learning that his mother is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021