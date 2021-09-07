Tough hour for me and family: Akshay Kumar on his mother's ailing condition

Actor Akshay Kumar is facing tough times as his mother Aruna Bhatia is in critical condition. On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram to urge everyone to pray for his mother's health.

"Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he wrote. Several Fans and members from the Indian film industry have poured in prayers for the speedy recovery of Akshay's mother.

"Praying sir," actor Nushrratt Bharuccha commented. "Praying for your mum...she'll be all good. Really understand where you stand right now @akshaykumar because my mother too was really ill months back. Thankfully her health improved. Will do a special puja for your mum at home," a netizen wrote,

A day ago, Akshay returned to India from the UK after learning that his mother is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)