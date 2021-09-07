Left Menu

Vidyut Jammwal to pay special tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Actor Vidyut Jammwal will pay a special tribute to 'Bigg Boss 13' winner late Sidharth Shukla on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 22:29 IST
Vidyut Jammwal to pay special tribute to Sidharth Shukla
Late Sidharth Shukla with Vidyut Jammwal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vidyut Jammwal will pay a special tribute to 'Bigg Boss 13' winner late Sidharth Shukla on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Vidyut posted a picture of Sidharth and informed his followers that he will go live on Instagram on September 8 at 1 pm to talk about the latter, who recently died of a heart attack.

"A Tribute : The way I knew #SidharthShukla. Going live on Instagram tomorrow at 1 pm," he wrote. Vidyut was also present at Sidharth's funeral to pay his last respects.

Vidyut and Sidharth were good friends. They both started their career as models before venturing into acting. They even used to train together at a gym. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021