'Prakash Purab' of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated at Golden Temple

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:20 IST
The 'Prakash Purab’ (enshrinement day) of Guru Granth Sahib was celebrated Tuesday by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). As per the Sikh tradition, an ‘akhand path’ was held at the Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib, the historical shrine where the fifth Guru Arjan Dev had compiled the Guru Granth Sahib in 1604.

Giani Jagtar Singh, the head granthi of Golden Temple, congratulated the Sikh world on the occasion.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur also congratulated the Guru Nanak's devoted Sangat on the first 'Prakash Purab' and appealed to them to follow the teachings of Gurbani.

