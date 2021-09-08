Akshay Kumar's mother passes away

Superstar Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai Hospital. Akshay took to his Twitter handle, to announce the news of his mother's demise.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." In a Tuesday tweet, the 'Bell Bottom' star had urged his fans and followers to pray for his mother's health. "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," he wrote.

Akshay on Monday had returned to India from the UK after learning that his mother was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. He was shooting for a new film in the UK for the past couple of weeks. The 'Pad Man' star reportedly told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. (ANI)

