Left Menu

‘Shiddat’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar next month

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:59 IST
‘Shiddat’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar next month
  • Country:
  • India

“Shiddat”, starring Diana Penty, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina, will be released on October 1 on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film is described as a love story.

The streaming platform shared the release date of the film along with a poster featuring Kaushal and Madan on their official Twitter account.

“Watch Kartika & Jaggi take over the world with their Shiddat wala pyaar. Shiddat Trailer 13thSeptember #Shiddat releasing on 1st October on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex,” the tweet read.

“Shiddat” was earlier scheduled to be released in September last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Madan stars opposite Kaushal in the film, Raina is paired opposite Penty.

The story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan, with dialogues by Rattan.

“Shiddat” is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021