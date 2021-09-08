Ayushmann Khurrana feels 'fortunate' to finish shooting for three new films in pandemic

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who finished shooting for three new movies in the COVID-19 pandemic, recently opened up about the projects calling them "diverse and disruptive". The actor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' directed by Abhishek Kapoor, 'Anek' directed by Anubhav Sinha and 'Doctor G' helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap, are among the most awaited films that are set to be released on the big screen.

Speaking about the upcoming movies, Ayushmann said, "I'm fortunate to have managed to finish three new films in the pandemic. I can't wait for audiences to watch these real gems as they are diverse and disruptive and will give people a new viewing experience to discuss and debate." The star, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Vicky Donor', credited all the filmmakers of his projects for providing a safe shooting experience to everyone.

He said, "I have to congratulate the producers and directors of all these projects because accomplishing what they have done during the pandemic is a massive feat. They have run a tight ship and ensured that the shoots happen smoothly, securely and in a perfect bio-bubble." Ayushmann, who is known to portray diverse roles with perfection, is confident that his projects will play a hand in bringing people back to the theatres.

He said, "I'm hugely excited about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and now Doctor G - all the projects are high concept theatrical films because of the uniqueness of scripts. I hope they will all contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres. Films like these trigger community conversations about important issues and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre." The actor, who has a knack for choosing movies with social messages, serious takeaways particularly about love and sex in the country, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

