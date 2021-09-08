Boruto Chapter 63 Spoilers updates: Will Momoshiki kidnap Boruto?

The Japanese manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 63 will be out on October 20, 2021. Fans have to wait a month more for its release. The manga follows a monthly schedule. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 63 will be out two to three days before the release.

The manga Boruto Chapter 63 will add an interesting twist to the storyline. Konoha Village is again under Otsutsuki's threat. The community is not sure how to confront Otsutsuki.

In Boruto Chapter 62, the fight between Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Naruto started but was not over. However, in Boruto Chapter 63, Boruto may get kidnapped by Momoshiki, as noted by the Indonesian Mantra Pandeglang.

In Boruto Chapter 63, Kawaki could escape from Konohagakure, but it would create a panic for him because Boruto and Naruto will surely chase him. Besides, Code and Eida will also run after him.

Lastly fans witness Kawaki and Code finally face each other. But Code now is the owner of incredible power. He also receives help from Eida and Daemon. Currently, no one can enter and leave Konohagakure unless their chakra is known. As Kawaki respects Naruto, he can do anything for him. It seems he will fight with Code to eliminate the chakra in Boruto Chapter 63.

These are all the unofficial spoilers or predictions. Fans have to wait until the leaks are out and get translated into English.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by UkyōKodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by MikioIkemoto.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.