Left Menu

Can’t be looking at my life through trolls, says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan says she felt terrible when she was trolled for naming her sons Taimur and Jehangir.In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 40-year-old talked about her pregnancy phase, her new book Kareena Kapoor Khans Pregnancy Bible, trolling around the names of her children she shares with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.The star couple welcomed their second baby, a boy on February 21 this year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:05 IST
Can’t be looking at my life through trolls, says Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan says she felt "terrible" when she was trolled for naming her sons Taimur and Jehangir.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the 40-year-old talked about her pregnancy phase, her new book ''Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'', trolling around the names of her children she shares with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan.

The star couple welcomed their second baby, a boy on February 21 this year. They have faced a lot of criticism on social media over the names of their kids.

Referring to the trolling as "unfathomable", Kareena said these are the names that they had liked and that there is nothing much more to it.

"Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it's nothing else. They are beautiful names and they're beautiful boys. It's unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can't be looking at my life through the trolls," the actor told the British newspaper.

While the pair had revealed the name of their first child Taimur, born in 2016 to the media, they refrained from doing so when it came to their newborn. The name of their second son Jehangir, also called Jeh, however, surfaced on social media when her recent book was released.

When asked if she was worried about the religiously polarised India in which her children are growing up, Kareena said, "Please don't ask me this question. You know how it is; it's very complicated. I'm really sorry." She also discussed the issue of pay parity in Bollywood and the never-ending debate on nepotism.

Addressing the issue of equal pay, Kareena said there has been a shift in Bollywood as a lot of female actors have started being vocal about it.

"Just a few years ago, no one would talk about a man or woman actually getting equal pay in a movie. Now there are a lot of us being very vocal about it," she said.

"I make it quite clear what I want and I think that respect should be given. It's not about being demanding, it's about being respectful towards women. And I think things are kind of changing," she added.

Kareena, who hails from the iconic Kapoor film family of the Indian film industry, said she has got work purely on the basis of her hard work.

"When Karisma (her elder sister) joined the film industry, she was the only one in the family working. So it was us, the women, who took the dynasty forward," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021