Pondy Lt Guv appeals to people to follow COVID norms during Vinayaka Chaturthi

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday appealed to the people of the Union Territory to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi with strict adherence to COVID safety norms.

In her message on the eve of the festival, the Lt Governor said the territorial government has rolled out several curbs for people celebrating the festival. She said that these curbs should be followed particularly while celebrating the festival in public and keeping in mind the spread of the pandemic in neighbouring States.

She advised people to wear face masks, adhere to social distancing and other safety measures. She wished that the festival paved the way for protection to the people and also ushered in happiness and prosperity to every section of people.

Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar said that people should bear in mind the safety norms while celebrating the festival. He prayed to the Lord Ganesha to bring in prosperity and happiness to everyone.

PTI CORROH ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)