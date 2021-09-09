Radio City and Mid-Day Rejoices the Festive Spirit of Ganeshotsav with its Exciting Activities and Special E-initiatives across the Country

Radio City gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav virtually with its various festive initiatives across the country. The special celebrations will witness Radio City's renowned RJs bringing the festive mood to its listeners in the comfort of their homes. Channelizing the celebratory spirit on the digital platform due to the pandemic restrictions on crowding, this Ganeshotsav is all set to raise the bar higher than ever as excitement levels soar, with Radio City extending its unique festivities to millions of its listeners across 11 cities in Maharashtra, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Vizag. For Mumbai, Radio City initiates 'City Cha E-Bappa' where we will feature popular celebrities sharing their Ganpati celebrations with Radio City RJs virtually. Well-known celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Manish Paul, JP Dutta, Shankar Mahadevan, and others will connect from their homes and share glimpses of their celebrations with Mumbai's listeners. Apart from conversations with famous personalities, RJs will share podcast documentaries of Ashtavinayak Ganpati in Maharashtra while encouraging listeners to always observe the safety protocols. Radio City has given Ganesh idols through a regular contest on its morning and mid-morning shows. Bangaloreans get to welcome Lord Ganesha while also bringing home some goodies. Radio City will air different programs to bring the feel of the various pandals while celebrating the Radio City Ganesh Utsav with live Ganesha aartis, stotras, contests, festive recipes, and much more. RJ Rajas will give the listeners a glimpse into the festive mood and use his expertise in exploring favorite food outlets in the city. Apart from social media mentions, RJs will be making fun reels in Kannada to highlight important topics among Radio City listeners. Hyderabad & Vizag are gearing up to welcome eco-friendly Ganesha idols, the popular initiative spearheaded by Radio City. During the days leading up to Ganesh Chavithi, Radio City Ganeshotsavam is all set to give away eco-friendly Ganeshas to listeners who call On-Air. The city is all set to enjoy pandal-style celebrations with their favorite stars, singers, and an aarti every evening from 5 pm to 9 pm throughout the 9 days of Ganesha On-Air with Radio City RJs. Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, "This year, our special Ganpati festival initiatives across cities truly exemplify our belief in reimagining creative ways to celebrate with our audiences. Through various campaigns across cities, we hope to enable our audiences to experience the festive spirit within the comfort and safety of their homes. As the concern for the third wave looms close, we at Radio City will continue to celebrate the country's unwavering spirit during this special season that resonates joy, peace, and happiness among our listeners safely and responsibly as one of the country's most popular entertainment destinations." On Ganesh Chaturthi, the Mid-Day Digital Tabloid brings readers Ganpati Aarti Live from Ganesh Galli's renowned Mumbaicha Raja Mandal. Mid-Day Digital Tabloid readers can welcome the Vignaharta and get the darshan of Ganesh Galli's Mumbaicha Raja from the comfort of their homes. On 10th September, subscribers can log in and have the first darshan and watch the aarti all day starting 7:00 am onwards and also view the final darshan and aarti of Mumbaicha Raja before the visarjan, on 19th September. The tabloid will also engage its subscribers with festive posts, social media stories, and exciting contests. Subscribe Now: epaper.mid-day.com. Ms. Rachna Kanwar, Chief Operating Officer, Digital Media - Radio City and Mid-Day said "For us at Mid-Day, there is no greater joy than connecting with our loyal base of readers in this special way, and spreading the festive cheer across the country. Being one of the country's most trusted sources of news, we are elated to share the latest updates on the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. As we spearhead these unique festivities two years in a row, we take great joy in being an intrinsic part of the important celebration and bringing the live aarti to our readers, helping them create priceless memories while engaging our subscribers in a truly responsible manner by going virtual this time." Combining On-Air with digital promotions, Radio City RJs will engage the audiences with jingles, promos, and contests related to the festival. Apart from promoting social media platforms, RJs will be making fun reels while highlighting the importance to follow COVID protocols during the celebrations. Mid-Day will also be promoting the Mumbaicha Raja Aarti across its social media platforms and would also be doing contests during the Ganpati festival. Radio City and Mid-Day have always cherished the festive spirit by entertaining their listeners and readers with content that resonates and adds to their celebrations.  

Image 1: Mid-Day Ganpati Bappa Morya Image 2: Radio City City Cha E-Bappa

