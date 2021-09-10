Satyajeet Dubey, Revathi-starrer 'Aye Zindagi' to go on floors on Sep 12

Actors Satyajeet Dubey and Revathi's upcoming drama movie ''Aye Zindagi'' will start production here on September 12.

The movie, which hails from Platoon One Films, is described as a human drama about life and its many paradoxes. It will be directed by debutante filmmaker Anirban, the makers said in a statement. Set against the backdrop of ethical organ transplants, the film explores the beauty of relationships and the interconnectedness of lives as the quirks of fate and the whims of destiny shake the foundations of our best laid plans, as per the official plotline.

''As a doctor, people share with me their most intimate secrets, hopes and desires which gives me a unique window into human existence. I have personally lived with this story for many years, and I am excited to bring it to screen with such a talented cast and crew.

''With this true story of loss, love, grief, and redemption, I hope the audiences will be able to appreciate the beauty of the human spirit and the life-changing power of ethical organ transplants, where death is not just the end of something, it is also the beginning of a new life,'' Anirban said.

Besides lead actors Dubey and Revathi, the film's cast also include Indu Thampy, Hemant Kher, Shrikant Verma, Sawan Tank and Mahesh Sharma.

Revathi said she agreed to the movie as she was moved by Anirban's passion and vision for the project. ''Even though it's a very heartening story and a feel good one too, I know it is going to be a challenging one as a hospital is not an easy location to shoot an entire film,'' she added, Dubey, who currently stars in Amazon series ''Mumbai Diaries 26/11'', said ''Aye Zindagi'' is the most ''emotionally and physically challenging'' project of his career. The actor will play the role of a young man with liver cirrhosis.

''I was drawn to this story as it is beautifully written and based on a true story that makes reality sound stranger than fiction. It moved me not just as an actor but also as a human, and made me want to disappear into this role,'' he added.

''Aye Zindagi'' is produced by Platoon One Films' Shiladitya Bora, who earlier backed the 2020 National Award-winning Marathi film ''Picasso'' and ''Yours Truly'', starring Soni Razdan and Pankaj Tripathi.

About the new movie, the producer said, ''When we first heard the incredible true story of the real people on which the film is based, we knew it deserved to be told on screen not only for its rich and engaging narrative but also for the sheer beauty of human relationships that are built around ethical organ donations.'' ''Cinema is a powerful medium to reach a large audience, and we believe this story will resonate with the audience as well as bring a fresh perspective on a complex and often misunderstood subject,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)