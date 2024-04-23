Left Menu

PM Sunak: We will put the UK defence industry on a war footing

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he would put the British defence industry on a war footing, announcing 10 billion pounds ($12.43 billion) of extra long-term funding for munitions in light of the war in Ukraine. "We will put the UK's own defence industry on a war footing. Earlier Sunak had warned of the increasing threat to global security but added: "We must not overstate the danger.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 19:41 IST
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he would put the British defence industry on a war footing, announcing 10 billion pounds ($12.43 billion) of extra long-term funding for munitions in light of the war in Ukraine.

"We will put the UK's own defence industry on a war footing. One of the central lessons of the war in Ukraine is that we need deeper stockpiles of munitions and for industry to be able to replenish them more quickly," Sunak said at a press conference in Poland alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Earlier Sunak had warned of the increasing threat to global security but added: "We must not overstate the danger. We're not on the brink of war, and nor do we seek it."

($1 = 0.8044 pounds)

