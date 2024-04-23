PM Sunak: We will put the UK defence industry on a war footing
23-04-2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he would put the British defence industry on a war footing, announcing extra funding for munitions for Ukraine.
"We will put the UK's own defence industry on a war footing," Sunak said at a press conference in Poland alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
