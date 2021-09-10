Left Menu

Ganesh festival begins in Pune on muted note

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:40 IST
The annual Ganesh festival began in Pune on Friday as devotees welcomed the deity in their homes and at pandals but without much fanfare in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on processions and gatherings.

Key Ganesh mandals, including five 'manache' (revered ) mandals, performed 'pranpratishtha' (installation) of idols in pandals (marquees) in the city with COVID-19 protocols.

This is the second year in a row when the festival, the most popular and awaited religious event in Maharashtra, is being celebrated in a muted and simple manner in view of COVID-19 and the looming threat of a third wave.

Mahesh Suryavanshi, a trustee at Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, said the 'pranpratishtha' of the city's most endearing deity, was performed inside the main temple in a simple manner and by following all COVID-19 norms.

The civic administration has appealed to all Ganesh mandals to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and make arrangements for online 'darshan' for devotees to avoid gatherings.

