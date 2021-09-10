Left Menu

Doug Liman's 'Everest' adds actor Juno Temple to cast

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 16:45 IST
''Ted Lasso'' star Juno Temple has joined the cast of filmmaker Doug Liman's upcoming adventure thriller ''Everest''.

Temple is known for work in films such as ''Killer Joe'', ''Black Mass'', ''The Other Boleyn Girl'', ''Atonement'', ''Maleficent'' and ''The Three Musketeers''.

In ''Everest'', which Liman will direct from a script by Oscar-nominated scribe Sheldon Turner, Temple will feature alongside Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Mark Strong.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is inspired by author Jeffrey Archer's novel ''Paths of Glory''.

Set in 1921, the story revolves around the real-life George Mallory (McGregor), who is picked by Arthur Hinks (Strong) of the Royal Geographic Society to scale the previously unconquerable Mount Everest.

Following World War I, the fading British empire is desperate for a victory, but for Mallory and his rival, the eccentric Aussie George Finch (Heughan), the challenge has nothing to do with patriotism, instead it is a singular test of self.

Mallory's real-life journey ended in mystery; he died during this third expedition to summit Everest. It is unknown whether he ever made it to the top.

Liman, who is a climbing aficionado, will also produce his longtime passion project with Jennifer Klein.

Production is expected to begin in January in the UK and Italy.

Temple is currently working on Paramount Plus' limited series ''The Offer'', about the making of cult classic movie ''The Godfather''.

