Wendy Williams cancels public appearances due to 'ongoing health issues'

American TV host and media personality Wendy Williams has cancelled her upcoming public appearances due to "ongoing health issues." The announcement was made on Thursday in a statement shared on her eponymous talk show's Instagram account.

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere," the announcement read. Fans and fellow celebs were seen wishing her well in the comment section, including fellow gossip hound Perez Hilton, who wrote, "Get Well Wendy."

Sources told Page Six that the show returned to the office this week and production had been preparing for their season premiere. Williams had previously discussed several health issues on her daytime series, including her battle with Graves' Disease, which caused her to put the show on hiatus in spring 2020.

In early 2018, she also took a week off after first announcing her Graves' Disease diagnosis, a condition that causes the immune system to attack the thyroid. "My thyroid has been totally cattywampus. I feel like there are birds swimming around my head ... Constantly high. But not high," she told her show's live audience at the time.

Williams added, "My doctor has prescribed, are you ready? Three weeks of vacation. I was pissed. Encore performances, really?" Williams also opened up to People magazine about the immune system disorder, explaining that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years prior.

"I feel a hundred per cent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," said Williams at the time. Although Williams explained that her health situation "was pretty bad" before she took a hiatus from the show, she hadn't necessarily thought her symptoms had anything to do with her thyroid, adding that she thought her mood swings were being caused by her menopause.

Earlier, she also fainted on live TV back in October 2017, blaming the incident on feeling overheated, as per Fox News. (ANI)

