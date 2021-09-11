Left Menu

Big B shares throwback picture with Shatrughan Sinha, more 60s legends in single frame

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday relived the 60s memories by sharing a million-dollar picture featuring himself with legends- Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, and Jeetendra in a single frame.

Big B shares throwback picture with Shatrughan Sinha, more 60s legends in single frame
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday relived the 60s memories by sharing a million-dollar picture featuring himself with legends- Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, Prem Chopra, and Jeetendra in a single frame. Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B dug out a priceless monochrome picture from his younger days. The photo features all the legends having a conversation at a party.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Jeetendra .. Dharmendra .. Prem Chopra .. Shatrughan Sinha .. and moi .. aajkal aise jamghat bahut kam dekhne ko milte hain .." The picture accumulated more than 2 lakh likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans chimed into the comments section and left a string of emoticons for the legendary picture.

"All Legends in one frame," one fan wrote. "Golden memories!" another wrote.

Meanwhile, Amitabh is currently busy shooting for the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He will soon be seen in movies like 'Chehre', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'Mayday', and 'Jalsa'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

