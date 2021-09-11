Left Menu

Mumbai woman who was raped, assaulted with rod in private parts dies in hospital

A 34-year-old woman, who was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts at suburban Sakinaka here, died during treatment at a civic-run hospital early on Saturday, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 13:18 IST
A 34-year-old woman, who was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod in her private parts at suburban Sakinaka here, died during treatment at a civic-run hospital early on Saturday, police said. The victim had suffered serious injuries in her private parts and there was a severe loss of blood in the incident. She was fighting for life at the Rajawadi Hospital since the early hours of Friday, an official said. He said that after raping the woman and brutally assaulting her with the rod, the accused had also attacked her with a knife. The incident had come to light in the early hours on Friday when police received a call about a man thrashing a woman at Khairani Road in Sakinaka, he said.

Police had rushed to the spot, where they found the woman lying in a pool of blood, following which she was admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital, he said.

''During the investigation, it came to light that the woman was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod on her body and private parts inside a tempo parked by the roadside,'' he said, adding that the police also had found bloodstains on the tempo.

While analysing the CCTV footages of the area, police had zeroed on a suspect as he was found in the video leaving the tempo, he said. Police later arrested Mohan Chouhan (45) and an offence was registered against him, he said.

