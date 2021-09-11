'The Godfather' actor Andy Garcia roped in for 'The Expendables 4'

The 'City Island' actor Andy Garcia has joined the ensemble star cast of the latest installment of the action film 'The Expendables'. The action franchise from Lionsgate and Millennium Media has roped in Garcia for the role of a CIA agent assigned to accompany the 'Expendables' on their dangerous mission, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jason Statham is playing the lead in the movie that also features Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone, who are set to reprise their roles from the previous three installments. Also starring in the movie are rapper Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as '50 Cent', Megan Fox, and Tony Jaa.

Scott Waugh best known for his works in 'Need for Speed', is set to don the director's hat for the fourth franchise outing, with shooting scheduled to begin in October. Apart from acting, Statham is also producing the film along with Kevin King Templeton as well as Millennium's Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, and Jonathan Yunger.

Spenser Cohen has written the script, with revisions by Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. Details are being kept in the wraps as of now, but the plot will once again focus on a group of veteran mercenaries. (ANI)

