Remembering John Forte: A Musical Prodigy's Legacy

John Forte, the highly-acclaimed musician celebrated for his contributions to the Fugees and the Refugee Camp All-Stars, passed away at the age of 50. Authorities found him deceased on Monday afternoon at his Chilmark, Massachusetts residence.

Chilmark Police Chief Sean Slavin said there were no indications of foul play nor any obvious cause of death. The state's medical examiner's office is conducting a thorough investigation, according to Slavin.

A New York native, Forte achieved recognition as a young prodigy contributing to the Fugees' Grammy-winning album, 'The Score'. Despite facing legal issues related to drug charges, he continued to enrich the music world. His legacy survives through his wife, Lara Fuller, and their two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)