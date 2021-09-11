Left Menu

George Miller's 'Furiosa' movie postponed to 2024

The movie was earlier scheduled to hit US theatres on June 23, 2023.Furiosa will feature Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II opposite Taylor-Joy.Warner Bros has also announced a release date for Salems Lot, the studios upcoming adaptation of Stephen Kings best-selling novel.To be directed by Gary Dauberman, the movie will open in the theatres on September 9, 2022.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-09-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 14:54 IST
George Miller's 'Furiosa' movie postponed to 2024
George Miller Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

George Miller's much-awaited ''Mad Max: Fury Road'' prequel ''Furiosa'' has been delayed till 2024.

The movie will see ''The Queen's Gambit'' star Anya Taylor-Joy take on the role of Imperator Furiosa, which was famously played by Charlize Theron in the 2015 film.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros will now release ''Furiosa'' on May 24, 2024. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit US theatres on June 23, 2023.

''Furiosa'' will feature Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II opposite Taylor-Joy.

Warner Bros has also announced a release date for ''Salem's Lot'', the studio's upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling novel.

To be directed by Gary Dauberman, the movie will open in the theatres on September 9, 2022. The movie will feature Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark and William Sadler.

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021