Rajkummar Rao's 'HIT- The First Case' goes on floors

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 11:19 IST
Bhushan Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Kuldeep Rathore, Dr Sailesh Kolanu (L to R). Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated Hindi remake of 'HIT - The First Case' starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra has gone on floors followed by a mahurat pooja ceremony, on Sunday. Present at this auspicious occasion were Rajkummar, producers Dil Raju (Dil Raju Productions), Bhushan Kumar (T-Series), Kuldeep Rathore, and director Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

'HIT - The First Case' tells the story of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. The original Telugu-language mystery action-thriller film was directed by debutant Sailesh Kolanu and jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The film features Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. (ANI)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

