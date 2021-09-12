After theatrical release, Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' to now release on OTT

Actor Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bellbottom', which was released in theatres on August 19, is now all set to release on a digital platform. Taking to Instagram, Akshay, on Sunday, announced that his film will now be out for the audience on Amazon Prime Video from September 16.

"BellBottom on PrimeDate aap yaad rakhna, mission hum yaad dila denge.#BellBottomOnPrime, releases September 16," he wrote. Helmed by Ranjit M. Tewari, 'Bellbottom' is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara Dutta Bhupathi essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi are also a part of the film.

Excited about the digital release, Akshay further said, "After getting the theatres going, it is time to take this story to more people, and what better way to do that than releasing BellBottom on Amazon Prime Video; with a reach of 240+ countries and territories, I am hoping this tale of an unsung hero reaches audiences far and wide." 'Bellbottom' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under their respective banners Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.

Also, it was the first major Hindi film to release in theatres after the second lockdown ended. (ANI)

