Britney Spears announces engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari

Pop star Britney Spears is engaged to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer announced on Instagram on Sunday. Spears, who has been fighting in court against a 13-year-old conservatorship over her personal and financial affairs, posted a video of her standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 04:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 04:52 IST
Spears, who has been fighting in court against a 13-year-old conservatorship over her personal and financial affairs, posted a video of her standing next to Asghari and showing off a shiny ring on her hand. Asgahri separately posted a photo of the pair kissing and Spears again flaunting the ring. Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen confirmed to People magazine that the pair were engaged.

Spears, 39, has been married twice before. She married childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004 but that marriage was annulled a few days later. Later that year, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children, before the marriage ended in divorce in 2007. Asghari, 27, is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series "Black Monday."

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

