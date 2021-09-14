Left Menu

Hilary Swank to star in Tom McCarthy's Alaska-set drama pilot

Oscar winner Hilary Swank has been tapped to play the lead role in Stillwater director Tom McCarthys drama pilot set at ABC network. The pilot marks McCarthys first broadcast network project. He has previously penned the pilot of Showtimes Roger Ailes mini-series The Loudest Voice, and executive produced and directed select episodes of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-09-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 10:09 IST
Hilary Swank to star in Tom McCarthy's Alaska-set drama pilot
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Hilary Swank has been tapped to play the lead role in ''Stillwater'' director Tom McCarthy's drama pilot set at ABC network. Swank will essay the role of a star journalist who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep, and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.

According to Variety, the actor will also serve as executive producer on the yet-untitled show along with McCarthy.

Bert Salke of Co-lab21, Melissa Wells of Slow Pony banner, and Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley of the Anchorage Daily News are all on board as executive producers.

20th Television is the studio behind the show. The pilot marks McCarthy's first broadcast network project. He has previously penned the pilot of Showtime's Roger Ailes mini-series ''The Loudest Voice'', and executive produced and directed select episodes of Netflix series ''13 Reasons Why''.

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021