Jeff Bridges says cancer is in remission

Hollywood veteran Jeff Bridges, who was diagnosed with lymphoma last October, has revealed that his cancer is in remission.In a handwritten note on his website, the 70-year-old actor on Monday also shared that he contracted COVID-19 while in treatment.My cancer is in remission the 9x12 inches mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:04 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Hollywood veteran Jeff Bridges, who was diagnosed with lymphoma last October, has revealed that his cancer is in ''remission''.

In a handwritten note on his website, the 70-year-old actor on Monday also shared that he contracted COVID-19 while in treatment.

''My cancer is in remission — the 9x12 (inches) mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble. My Covid is in the rearview mirror,'' Bridges wrote.

In a previous unpublished entry, the Oscar winner said that the chemotherapy severely weakened him at the worst possible time as he and his wife Susan Geston contracted the virus. The actor spent five weeks in the hospital due to all his health issues.

''COVID kicking my a** good, but I am double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that's the cause of my quick improvement,'' he wrote in the blog dated September 13.

The ''Big Lebowski'' star also said he is almost ready to breathe without oxygen assistance and was able to both walk his daughter Hayley down the aisle for her wedding and dance with her.

Bridges further said he is excited to resume shooting on ''The Old Man''. The actor, who also serves as an executive producer on the Hulu series, shared the first look of the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

