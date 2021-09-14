Explore Great Outdoors once again with MakeMyTrip Holiday Packages

If you are reading this then be assured that by the end of the article you will be convinced that your next trip with family, friends, or solo will help you travel per your heart's desire. By now you might have already undertaken one or maybe a few rejuvenating trips post the second lockdown and now you are looking forward to the next one that fuels your adrenaline and satiates your inner wanderlust - and so much more. MakeMyTrip has hand-picked and curated a list of holidays that will offer differentiated, immersive travel experiences for the ones who seek spiritual wellness or are planning to go vrooming with the biker gang. Wellness & Ayurveda retreat to reconnect with your inner self This pandemic has made us question our life choices, and amongst various conscious choices we have made in the past eighteen months, our health choices have been the first to see a transformation. With people wishing to take this discovery further, visiting wellness retreats are on the rise for a complete rejuvenation of mind, body, and soul. MakeMyTrip has curated a list of 70+ holiday packages across the country to offer travelers an opportunity to connect with their inner self through guided meditation programs, yoga, spa, Ayurveda sessions, and more. Live a nomad's life in your Caravan Have you ever wondered how it is to live a nomad's life? Road-tripping across the different terrains of the country - one day you could cross the rugged mountains, or swim in azure seas, or rest along a calm lakeside. With MakeMyTrip's Caravan Tours, you can finally experience this carefree lifestyle where each day brings a completely new view outside your tent. Set your inner wanderer free as you live in caravans and experience something totally unique. Travel to some of your favorite destinations including Hampi, Wayanad, Ooty, Goa, and Pondicherry, and explore the thrill of traveling in your home-on-wheels. After all, not all those who wander are lost. So, go, ahead you may want to shoot an off-road caravan series for your friends.

Festive weekends are for fun getaways We understand that 'work from home can get quite tedious and by the time the weekend hits, all you wish for is to head out for a quick getaway. But while you're juggling with deadlines, you might not get the time to plan it out. And with the upcoming festive season, you might want to head out for long weekends off on Dusshera or Christmas. Fret not, because MakeMyTrip's curated packages for destinations close to home if help eases the pressure from planning a quick holiday with family and friends. A mountain biking adventure for the daredevil in you If you are a thrill-seeker looking for that escape that will get the adrenaline pumping through your veins, MakeMyTrip has some exciting Mountain Biking packages curated just for you. Head to some of the mountain biking destinations like Leh, Hunder, Sumur, Pangong, Srinagar, Kargil, Tso Moriri, Sarchu, and Manali where you can test your grit across the rough, rocky landscape. Certified biking specialists are available throughout your journey to ensure you stay safe at all times. We say it's time to rev up your engines and feel the wind in your face. With so many options to pick from, we hope that the rest of the year is looking better for you. No matter what it is, MakeMyTrip will ensure that you follow your passion and travel dreams. Head to MakeMyTrip today and choose what your heart desires the most.

