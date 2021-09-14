Left Menu

Guneet Monga presents Pratik Gandhi-starrer film 'Shimmy'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:59 IST
Guneet Monga presents Pratik Gandhi-starrer film 'Shimmy'
Poster of 'Shimmy' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment has announced Pratik Gandhi-starrer film 'Shimmy' as the first of its collaboration with Amazon mini TV for a repertoire of short films. The other short films in the pipeline will be announced and released over the coming months.

'Shimmy' is about a particularly hard day in the life of a young girl (played by Chahat Tewani) and her father (played by Pratik Gandhi) who can't quite understand what's troubling her. A heartwarming story of a father and daughter with a twist, the film also stars Bhamini Oza Gandhi in a pivotal role.

It is written and directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani, an upcoming talent who has previously co-written 'A Death in the Gunj' and directed an award-winning short documentary based on Indian Rapper Naezy called 'Bombay 70'. Shimmy is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain, the power duo whose banner Sikhya Entertainment has churned out titles like 'Pagglait', 'The Lunchbox' and 'Masaan'.

Talking about the association, Monga, CEO of Sikhya Entertainment said, "Short format content is one of the most exciting ways to collaborate with fresh talent. At Sikhya, we thoroughly enjoy discovering and empowering upcoming young filmmakers and technicians. It was inspiring to see these stories come to life, both on and off-screen. I am glad we share the vision of presenting captivating homegrown narratives to an ever-evolving audience with mini TV." Speaking of the latest additions to the mini TV library, Vijay Subramaniam, Head of Content at Amazon said, "At Amazon, the first rule of our playbook is to truly partner with the ecosystem and build everlasting associations that can enhance the overall viewing experience of our customers. Our collaborations with India's well-known content creators is an earnest effort to deliver on our commitment of providing new, exciting and entertaining content on Amazon mini TV."

The film is all set to release on September 17 on Amazon's free video entertainment service - mini TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

