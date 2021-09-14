Left Menu

M Night Shyamalan's 'Old' to release theatrically in India on Sept 17

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:41 IST
M Night Shyamalan's 'Old' to release theatrically in India on Sept 17
Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's thriller feature ''Old'' is set to have a theatrical release in the country on Friday.

The film, billed as a surreal supernatural drama, will release on Indian screens in English and Hindi.

The movie features Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps and Ken Leung.

The Universal Pictures film revolves around a family that heads for a tropical vacation on a beach that they discover online.

''Soon, they realise that they are getting rapidly older which is causing them to reduce their entire life in a glimpse and there's no way for them to escape this mysterious beach,'' a release by the makers read.

''Old'' is based on the graphic novel ''Sandcastle'' by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

It also stars Kathleen Chalfant, Alexa Swinton, Nolan River, Kylie Begley, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and Nikki Amuka-Bird.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

