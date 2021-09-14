Left Menu

Akshay Kumar turns photographer for Vaani Kapoor

Showcasing photography skills of her 'Bell Bottom' co-actor and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, actor Vaani Kapoor on Tuesday treated fans with an alluring picture of herself.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:29 IST
Vaani Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Showcasing photography skills of her 'Bell Bottom' co-actor and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, actor Vaani Kapoor on Tuesday treated fans with an alluring picture of herself. Vaani who played the female lead opposite Akshay in the recently released thriller film 'Bell Bottom', took to her Twitter handle and shared a stunning picture of herself from the sets of the Ranjit Tiwari directorial film and teased that it was clicked by the 'Khiladi' star, Akshay Kumar.

Sharing the picture she wrote, "Bell Bottom BTS, by one and only @akshaykumar." The picture seems to be clicked during the poster shoot of the film. Vaani could be seen sitting on a car while sporting a deep neck mustard colour flare dress paired with red leather high heel boots. Keeping her luscious locks open, she accessorised the ensemble with brown shade glares.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, 'Bell Bottom' is a spy thriller. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani have produced the project, which also features actors, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi. 'Bell Bottom' that starred Akshay in the role of a RAW agent is based on the plane hijacks that took India by storm in the early 1980s. Lara essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time. Vaani played Akshay's wife in the film.

Speaking of Vaani's upcoming projects, the diva will be next seen in 'Shamshera' with Ranbir Kapoor and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana. (ANI)

