Left Menu

Katrian Kaif loves to shop in supermarkets

Amid her shooting schedule in Turkey, actor Katrina Kaif took out some time for grocery shopping.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 12:22 IST
Katrian Kaif loves to shop in supermarkets
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid her shooting schedule in Turkey, actor Katrina Kaif took out some time for grocery shopping. On Wednesday, Katrina posted a video of her roaming inside a supermarket and looking at the groceries on her Instagram Story. She was dressed in an oversized pink hoodie and jeans.

Alongside the video, Katrina shared that she is 'unusually excited' for supermarkets. "Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Katrina is currently in Turkey for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Tiger 3', which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021