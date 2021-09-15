Katrian Kaif loves to shop in supermarkets
Amid her shooting schedule in Turkey, actor Katrina Kaif took out some time for grocery shopping.
- Country:
- India
Amid her shooting schedule in Turkey, actor Katrina Kaif took out some time for grocery shopping. On Wednesday, Katrina posted a video of her roaming inside a supermarket and looking at the groceries on her Instagram Story. She was dressed in an oversized pink hoodie and jeans.
Alongside the video, Katrina shared that she is 'unusually excited' for supermarkets. "Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am," she captioned the post.
For the unversed, Katrina is currently in Turkey for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Tiger 3', which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Salman Khan
- her Instagram Story
- Turkey
- Katrina Kaif
- Katrina
- Emraan Hashmi
ALSO READ
Turkey's Erdogan holds talks with de facto UAE leader
Turkey's Erdogan holds talks with de facto UAE leader
Taliban in talks with Qatar, Turkey about Kabul airport management, says France
Turkey's Erdogan speaks with UAE crown prince over strained ties
Dutch want to help Qatar, Turkey open Kabul airport - ANP