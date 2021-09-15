Alipore zoo in Kolkata reopens after 5 months

The Alipore Zoo in Kolkata opened its gates to visitors on Wednesday, five months after being shut due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Visitors are being allowed to enter from 9 am to 5 pm as earlier but the COVID safety protocols are being strictly enforced, Zoo Director Ashis Samanta told PTI.

''There is a sanitizer tunnel at the main entrance and no visitor is being allowed inside without a mask. We will ensure that there is no crowding in the zoo compound,'' he said.

Visitors can see all the prime attractions at the zoo -- the lion, tiger, anaconda, and elephants, he said.

At the food court in the zoo complex, restrictions applicable to restaurants are being followed, Samanta said.

Many people do not know that the zoo was opened so the crowd was lesser on the first day, he said.

''We think the number of visitors will rise in the coming days. Also, we don't want to crowd,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)