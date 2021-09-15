Arya's 'Aranmanai 3' to have theatrical release in October

South star Arya on Wednesday announced that his upcoming Tamil film ''Aranmanai 3'' is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on October 14.

Written and directed by Sundar C, the horror comedy is the third installment in the ''Aranmanai'' franchise.

Raashi Khanna, Andrea Jeremiah and Sakshi Agarwal also round out the cast.

Arya took to Twitter and shared the film's poster.

'''#Aranmanai3' in theatres worldwide from October 14th,'' the 40-year-old actor tweeted.

The film is produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax and also stars Sundar C, Vivek (posthumous film), Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Manobala and Veronika Arora among others.

''Aranmanai 3'' was earlier scheduled to release theatrically in May but was delayed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arya was recently seen in Pa Ranjith's acclaimed sports drama ''Sarpatta Parambarai''.

