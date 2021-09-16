Warner Bros to remake Whitney Houston classic 'The Bodyguard'

Left Menu

The film was a box office hit, earning over USD 400 million against its USD 25 million budget.Its soundtrack, consisting of hits like I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing and Run To You, is considered the best-selling movie song compilation of all time.The announced remake will be produced by Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Ridebacks Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Nick Reynolds will executive produce for Rideback.Kasdan was the writer-producer of the original film.

16-09-2021
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Bodyguard'', the 1992 musical thriller starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is getting a remake at the Warner Bros studio.

According to Variety, Tony-nominated playwright Matthew Lopez of ''The Inheritance'' fame has been tapped to write a reimagining of the film.

Directed by Mick Jackson, the original movie featured Costner as a former Secret Service agent-turned-bodyguard who is hired to protect a music star, played by Houston, from an unknown stalker. The film was a box office hit, earning over USD 400 million against its USD 25 million budget.

Its soundtrack, consisting of hits like ''I Will Always Love You'', ''I Have Nothing'' and ''Run To You'', is considered the best-selling movie song compilation of all time.

The announced remake will be produced by Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Rideback's Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Nick Reynolds will executive produce for Rideback.

Kasdan was the writer-producer of the original film. Lin has been attached to the IP (intellectual property) since 2011.

Names from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been doing the rounds for the leading pair, but no cast has been set for Lopez's adaptation as yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

