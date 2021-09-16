Left Menu

Airtel hikes prices of plans offering Disney+Hotstar subscription

Airtel has increased the price of prepaid mobile plans with DisneyHotstar to Rs 499 from Rs 448 with 28 days validity Rs 699 from Rs 599 charged earlier for 56 days validity and one-year validity pack to Rs 2,798 from Rs 2,698.

Updated: 16-09-2021 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday hiked prices of mobile prepaid and home broadband plans that come bundled with Disney+Hotstar subscription due to changes in pricing made by the entertainment app. Airtel has increased the price of prepaid mobile plans with Disney+Hotstar to Rs 499 from Rs 448 with 28 days validity; Rs 699 from Rs 599 charged earlier for 56 days validity; and one-year validity pack to Rs 2,798 from Rs 2,698. All Airtel Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 999 will come bundled with one-year Disney+ Hotstar super subscription pack worth Rs 899 as part of Airtel Thanks benefits, according to a company statement. Sources said Airtel has passed on the price changes made by Disney+ Hotstar to its customers and there is no other change in benefits being offered currently. No immediate response was received from Disney+Hotstar.

