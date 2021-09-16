Ambrane ropes in Disha Patani as brand ambassador
Mobile accessories maker Ambrane has roped in Bollywood actor Disha Patani as its brand ambassador in India. With Patani coming onboard, Ambrane aims to strengthen its network among the millennials, it said in a statement. I am excited to be associated with Ambrane and looking forward to this collaboration, Patani said.
Mobile accessories maker Ambrane has roped in Bollywood actor Disha Patani as its brand ambassador in India. With Patani coming onboard, Ambrane aims to strengthen its network among the millennials, it said in a statement. Ambrane also has cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador. ''We are thrilled to join hands with Disha Patani. She has an incredible fan following, not just on-screen, but her influential presence on social media has captured the fellowship in millions. ''Her commitment to fitness and her love for dance, combined with her zesty personality, makes her an ideal choice for Ambrane,'' Ambrane India CEO and founder Ashok Rajpal said. This festive season, Ambrane plans integrated campaigns with Patani across all the digital platforms along with interesting outdoor executions and activations. ''I am excited to be associated with Ambrane and looking forward to this collaboration,'' Patani said.
