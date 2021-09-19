Left Menu

'Being blessed is a feeling', pens Sushmita Sen with captivating post

Actor Sushmita Sen is undoubtedly one of the most inspirational celebrities who enjoys a great fan following. The diva on Sunday treated her fans to a captivating picture of herself along with a deep motivational thought for them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:35 IST
Sushmita Sen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sushmita Sen is undoubtedly one of the most inspirational celebrities who enjoys a great fan following. The diva on Sunday treated her fans to a captivating picture of herself along with a deep motivational thought for them. The former Miss Universe took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen enjoying nature's bliss. Fans who have watched her much-acclaimed 'Aarya' series were able to guess that Sushmita was posing at the shoot set location.

Sharing the picture, the 45-year-old wrote, "#blessed is a feeling!! I don't look for it...I feel it!! Every moment through good times & bad...I say it out loud...I AM BLESSED!!! And then, just like that oh the avalanche of feelings that follow...love, gratitude, knowing, bliss!!! You should try it!! #beconsistent #beblessed. I love you guys sooooooo much!!!" The snap was showered with love and heartfelt messages from Sushmita's fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Main Hoon Na' actor recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of her much-loved series 'Aarya'. Sushmita made her comeback to acting with the Indian crime drama web series 'Aarya' in 2020. She had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent entertainment award platforms like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award for her excellent performance in the drama.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das, Sikander Kher, among several others. The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.

The second season of the crime thriller series will continue to tell the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

