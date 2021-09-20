Left Menu

No match for 'Ted Lasso' at Emmys, Jason Sudeikis wins 'Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series'

American actor and writer Jason Sudeikis just took home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series' for Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 20-09-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 07:42 IST

Poster of 'Ted Lasso' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor and writer Jason Sudeikis just took home an Emmy for 'Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series' for Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'. 'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her ex-husband.

Earlier in the award ceremony, British actor Brett Goldstein won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series' for his role in Apple TV+ comedy series 'Ted Lasso'. English actor Hannah Waddingham also won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series' for her role in 'Ted Lasso'.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event. The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Apple TV+ sports drama 'Ted Lasso' had established a new record by becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in the awards' history with 20 nominations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

