One Piece Chapter 1026 to portray battle of Kaidou vs. Yamato, Luffy & Momonosuke

No doubt, One Piece Chapter 1026 is going to be another vital chapter of the manga, as the upcoming chapter will deliver updates on the fighting of Beast Pirates' All-Stars King the Conflagration and Queen the Plague Vs. Straw Hats' Monster Duo Sanji and Zoro.

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1026 is returning after a week's hiatus on September 26, 2021, at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. The manga enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the storyline to be out. The raw scans would surface online by September 24 or 25.

The upcoming chapter might also give updates on CP-0 on the current status of the war in Onigashima. It could also offer updates on Tama, Nami and Usopp, and the fighting of Kid, Law vs Emperor of the Sea Big Mom.

In One Piece Chapter 1026, the final battle would start between Kaidou vs. Yamato, Luffy and Momonosuke.

In One Piece Chapter 1025, we saw Luffy pushing Momonosuke to fly up to Onigashima but Momonosuke is getting afraid of the height. Besides, Heart pirates and Shinobu are watching everything silently. However, finally, Momonosuke will manage to fly but he will close her eyes while flying high. However, they'll reach safely.

We also saw the flashback of Yamato and Kaidou's subordinate who was kind to Yamato. He has been executed as he used to give her food secretly. However, suddenly Kaidou attacks Yamato on her head with his kanabo, and Yamato falls to the ground. He hits her constantly while she is fallen to the ground. Luffy and Momonosuke arrive to help Yamato in 1025. The chapter ends with Kaidou saying that "the world doesn't need two dragons!"

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

