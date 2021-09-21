Left Menu

Woman, daughter killed in fire mishap at city apartment

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:57 IST
An elderly woman and her daughter were burnt alive in a fire at an apartment in the city on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Fire officials feared that the tragedy happened due to a leak in the cooking gas in the apartment at Devarachikkanahalli on Bannerghatta Road.

A 82-year old woman and her 59-year old daughter who were trapped in the blaze died.

As the thick smoke billowed out due to the blaze, people called the fire brigade. By the time they reached, the entire house was burnt. It is learnt that two adjoining apartments were damaged in the fire.

